Weather

Strong, potentially damaging winds whip through SoCal

By
PORTER RANCH, Calif. (KABC) -- Strong and potentially dangerous winds continue to whip through Southern California on Monday.

A high-wind warning has been in place since Sunday and will continue until at least Monday afternoon, with winds being the strongest through mountain passes.

The National Weather Service is warning the wind could cause downed trees and power outages, as well as create difficult driving conditions for high-profile vehicles.

Strong northeast winds with gusts of up to 65 mph are expected in the mountains of the Los Angeles and Ventura areas through Monday afternoon, according to the NWS.



The NWS also said isolated gusts around 70 mph are likely in wind-prone areas like Fremont Canyon in the Santa Ana Mountains and in the foothills near San Bernardino and Fontana.

Gusts made their way into the region Sunday. In Malibu, crews quickly contained a brush fire before winds of 20 to 25 mph pushed it out of control. In Bel-Air, a large tree came crashing down, blocking the road.

Winds are not expected to be as strong Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersouthern californiawind
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man wounded in shooting at Northridge Yard House
'1917,' 'Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood' win Golden Globes
American family attacked in Mexico, child killed
Full list of 2020 Golden Globe winners, nominees
Suspect sought after attempted carjacking in Simi Valley
LA is 127th best place in U.S. to find a job in 2020
Burglary suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Alhambra
Show More
Awkwafina makes history with Golden Globe win
Woman arrested after allegedly taking kids from foster mother in Palmdale
Mike Bloomberg campaigning in SoCal
Ellen DeGeneres honored for 'outstanding contributions' to TV at Globes
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban donate $500k to help fight Australian wildfires
More TOP STORIES News