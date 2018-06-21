ACCUWEATHER

Heat hypothesis: The link between summer weather and aggressive behavior

EMBED </>More Videos

Does hot weather turn us into jerks? The link between hot weather and aggressive behavior is known as "heat hypothesis," according to AccuWeather. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Does hot weather turn us into jerks?

The link between hot weather and aggressive behavior is known as "heat hypothesis," according to AccuWeather. One theory behind the change in behavior has to do with heat causing an increase in heart rate and testosterone, leaving people more inclined to fight.

When people experience discomfort due to something they have no control over, it makes them angry, another theory suggests.

When the heat is high, try not to lose your cool!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhealthsummeraccuweatherheatheat wave
ACCUWEATHER
Download the ABC7/AccuWeather app!
What to do if you're returning to a flooded home
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
Containing vs controlling: Wildfire terms you need to know
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
More accuweather
WEATHER
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
Southern California weather forecast Saturday
Hurricane Lane downgraded to Category 3 storm
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
More Weather
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Show More
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
More News