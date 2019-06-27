accuweather

Tips for staying safe during a heat wave as the temperature rises

More than 600 people die each year from heat-related complications in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control. These deaths are preventable -- follow these tips from AccuWeather to make sure you stay safe as the temperatures rise.

  • Check the local forecast in your area. If you know a heatwave is coming, you might want to postpone any outdoor activities.
  • Stay indoors during the hottest time of the day. If you do go outside, drink plenty of water.
  • Do not drink alcoholic or caffeinated beverages, which will dehydrate you.
  • Wear loose-fitting and light-colored clothing. Lighter colors repel sunlight.
  • Make sure you're eating enough, but keep your meals small. You'll have consistent energy to help you throughout the day.


SEE ALSO: What is a heat wave? How heat waves form and temperatures climb
EMBED More News Videos

AccuWeather explains how heat waves form.



MORE HEAT TIPS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersummeraccuweatherheatsevere weatherheat wave
ACCUWEATHER
Total solar eclipse and more July 2019 astronomy events
Why do we set off fireworks on July 4th?
Path of totality: What to know about Tuesday's total eclipse
Gross! What happens when you urinate in the pool
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Show More
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
25-year-old man shot, killed in Garden Grove home invasion
More TOP STORIES News