Torrent of water tears through Challenger Park in Simi Valley: VIDEO

Trey Robertson of Simi Valley shot video of a swollen creek at Challenger Park as a deluge nearly swept away a fence Saturday morning.

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Residents across the Southland are watching rivers and creeks rise as heavy rain falls across the region, including one Ventura County resident who spotted an otherwise quiet creek that had turned into a raging torrent.

"It's normally a very, very small, slow-flowing creek, and it's turned into a raging flood area pretty quickly," Trey Robertson, who shot the video, said. Robertson said the creek was running through a horse corral area in video he shared with ABC7.

"We've lived here for almost 15 years and I don't recall rain this heavy in a short duration of time," Robertson added, estimating that rainfall topped more than half an inch in an hour.

Homes border the flooded area, he said, but none were directly impacted by the rising waters. Elsewhere in the neighborhood, cars had become trapped in mud or had spun out on slick roadways.



