Tropical Storm Rosa prompts voluntary evacuation warning for Cranston Fire burn area residents

Tropical Storm Rosa is expected to bring rain to the Southland and prompting rain preparations to certain burn areas in SoCal.

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --
Anticipated rain and flooding from Tropical Storm Rosa prompted a voluntary evacuation warning for residents in the Cranston Fire burn areas.

Monday afternoon, the Riverside County Emergency Management Department issued a voluntary evacuation warning for those living in the following Cranston Fire burn areas: Hurkey Creek, Lake Hemet, Apple Canyon, Fleming Ranch.

The department posted to Twitter, urging residents in those areas to leave before the rain arrives.


Those in other areas impacted by past brush fires, like the Holy Fire, were asked to monitor weather reports, place sandbags to protect their homes and prepare to leave at a moment's notice.

Rosa is also creating the potential for dangerous surf and rip currents off the coast.

South-facing beaches could see surf of up to 10 feet, along with strong rip currents on Monday.
Los Angeles County lifeguards are warning surfers about the currents. In Malibu, the currents are strong enough to push surfers into the pier and nearby rocks.

Rosa's force will last Monday through Wednesday.
