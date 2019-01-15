VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) --Several schools in Ventura were evacuated as a precaution to the heavy rains that could create mudslides.
Another cell of heavy rains may hit the area in the late afternoon and could impact the hillsides still scarred from the massive Thomas Fire.
RELATED: Flash flood, winter storm warnings remain in effect across SoCal
There is no immediate threat to the schools, authorities said, but the areas were identified as spots that could see mudslides and debris flows.
The following schools were evacuated:
- De Anza Academy of Technology and the Arts
- Lincoln Elementary School
- Loma Vista Elementary School
- Cabrillo Middle School
- Ventura High School
The Thomas Fire started on Dec. 4, 2017 and raged on for more than a month, causing more than 10,000 people to evacuate their homes before it was finally contained in January 2018. It destroyed more than 1,000 homes and structures.