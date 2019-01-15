De Anza Academy of Technology and the Arts

Lincoln Elementary School

Loma Vista Elementary School

Cabrillo Middle School

Ventura High School

Several schools in Ventura were evacuated as a precaution to the heavy rains that could create mudslides.Another cell of heavy rains may hit the area in the late afternoon and could impact the hillsides still scarred from the massive Thomas Fire.There is no immediate threat to the schools, authorities said, but the areas were identified as spots that could see mudslides and debris flows.The following schools were evacuated:The Thomas Fire started on Dec. 4, 2017 and raged on for more than a month, causing more than 10,000 people to evacuate their homes before it was finally contained in January 2018. It destroyed more than 1,000 homes and structures.