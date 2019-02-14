VIDEO: Rain-swollen creek inches toward homes in Lake Elsinore

A rain-swollen creek in Lake Elsinore nearly overflowed its banks, and its waters threatened to reach area homes on Thursday.The creek overflowed along Alvarado Street south of Coplasa Street, where heavy equipment was brought in to push mud and debris off the roads. Area residents told Eyewitness News that they have not seen this level of debris flow in 40 years.Water from the swollen creek reached the backyards of several homes, causing some damage to fences and metal siding on the properties.The creek's water also got close to homes on Plumas Street.Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for parts of Lake Elsinore impacted by the Holy Fire. However, city officials said many are not heeding that warning and opting to stay put.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.