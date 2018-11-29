WEATHER

VIDEO: Trabuco Creek turns into raging river of mud amid rain storm

The late fall storm doused the Holy Fire burn scar and turned Trabuco Creek into a raging river of debris and mud on Thursday.

By
TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (KABC) --
The Orange County Sheriff's Department issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents in the Trabuco Creek area around 9:45 a.m. as the rain grew stronger in the region.

A short time later, the Trabuco Creek swelled up with rain and a torrent of water and debris was unleashed down the creek.

The Rose Canyon area remained under a voluntary evacuation warning.

Residents in Southern California burn areas face the possibility of mudslides as rain fell across the region Thursday.


Sheriff's officials also closed off Trabuco Canyon at Rose Canyon and at Robinson Ranch Road.

Public Works crews worked around the clock to prepare for potential mudslides in the area, setting up K-rails along Trabuco Canyon Road and blocking off traffic from the Rancho Santa Margarita side.

The fear is that the water level will breach the Trabuco Canyon Road bridge and create a nightmare for commuters in the area.

Trabuco Creek Elementary School moved its classes to another elementary school in the area out of an abundance of caution.

The Holy Fire ripped through the area in August in a blaze that charred nearly 23,000 acres.

