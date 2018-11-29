MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --Residents in Southern California burn areas face the possibility of mudslides, flash flooding and debris flow as rain fell across the region Thursday.
Steady and light rain began hitting Ventura and Los Angeles counties Wednesday night and extended into the following morning. The rain is expected to last through the day and hit intermittently.
Fire ravaged areas exposed by the Woolsey and Holy fires left residents stockpiling on sandbags in the lead up to the rain.
The city of Malibu, which was devastated by the Woolsey Fire, urged its residents to plan ahead in case of evacuation orders. City officials also urged residents to check if their property is at risk for mudslides using a map released by the U.S. Geological Survey.
On Wednesday, volunteer evacuations in parts of the Lake Elsinore community became mandatory. Also, the following schools in the area were closed Thursday: Rice Canyon Elementary, Withrow Elementary, Luiseño School and Terra Cotta Middle School. Lakeside High School is open because its location is away from the mandatory evacuation zones.
Also, Pepperdine University announced that classes will be canceled and offices will be closed on the Malibu campus for Thursday due to the rain and uncertain road conditions. All other campuses will remain open, the school said.
Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for Amorose, Alberhill, Glen Ivy A, Glen Eden, Grace, Horsethief A, Laguna A, Matri, McVicker A, Rice and Withrow A.
Due to rain in the area and uncertainty with road conditions, classes are canceled and offices are closed on the Malibu campus for today, November 29, 2018. All other campuses remain open at this time. More info: https://t.co/7s7MFJw23t— Pepperdine University (@pepperdine) November 29, 2018
.@NWSLosAngeles radar shows heavy rain in #ThomasFire and #WoolseyFire burn areas; flash flood watches in effect https://t.co/6s6HzbnZ1W pic.twitter.com/1xqtDuLJYt— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) November 29, 2018
The Holy Fire ripped through the area in August in a blaze that charred nearly 23,000 acres.
Sandbags and K-rails are in place, and officials said a warning will be sent out in the event of a mudslide, but residents will only have a few minutes to get out.
For residents in burn areas, mudslide concerns are worrying. Last January, mudslides in the community of Montecito in Santa Barbara County destroyed more than 100 homes and killed 21 people.