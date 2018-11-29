WEATHER

SoCal storm: Rain soaks Woolsey, Holy fire burn areas as residents brace for possible mudslides

Residents in Southern California burn areas face the possibility of mudslides as rain hits the region Thursday. (KABC)

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --
Residents in Southern California burn areas face the possibility of mudslides, flash flooding and debris flow as rain fell across the region Thursday.

Steady and light rain began hitting Ventura and Los Angeles counties Wednesday night and extended into the following morning. The rain is expected to last through the day and hit intermittently.

Fire ravaged areas exposed by the Woolsey and Holy fires left residents stockpiling on sandbags in the lead up to the rain.

The city of Malibu, which was devastated by the Woolsey Fire, urged its residents to plan ahead in case of evacuation orders. City officials also urged residents to check if their property is at risk for mudslides using a map released by the U.S. Geological Survey.

On Wednesday, volunteer evacuations in parts of the Lake Elsinore community became mandatory. Also, the following schools in the area were closed Thursday: Rice Canyon Elementary, Withrow Elementary, Luiseño School and Terra Cotta Middle School. Lakeside High School is open because its location is away from the mandatory evacuation zones.

Also, Pepperdine University announced that classes will be canceled and offices will be closed on the Malibu campus for Thursday due to the rain and uncertain road conditions. All other campuses will remain open, the school said.

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for Amorose, Alberhill, Glen Ivy A, Glen Eden, Grace, Horsethief A, Laguna A, Matri, McVicker A, Rice and Withrow A.

The Holy Fire ripped through the area in August in a blaze that charred nearly 23,000 acres.

Sandbags and K-rails are in place, and officials said a warning will be sent out in the event of a mudslide, but residents will only have a few minutes to get out.

For residents in burn areas, mudslide concerns are worrying. Last January, mudslides in the community of Montecito in Santa Barbara County destroyed more than 100 homes and killed 21 people.
