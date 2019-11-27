winter weather

Waterfall freezes as winter weather sweeps through Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyoming -- A winter wonderland appeared at Yellowstone National Park as part of a waterfall freezes on a 17-degree day.

Yellowstone National Park shared this video on their Facebook page and said they filmed it Nov. 25, 2019 at Osprey Falls, a waterfall on the Gardner River in a northwestern part of the park.

The National Weather Service said winter storm warnings and advisories went into effect for Wyoming on Monday as temperatures dipped across the state.

Snow was forecast to spread across the state, with the heaviest amounts expected in southern Wyoming. FEMA warned of dangerous winter weather in the region as people prepared to travel for Thanksgiving.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfrozensnowweatheru.s. & worldwinter weatherabc7 originals
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WINTER WEATHER
California rain forecast 2019-2020: Region can expect less rain, warmer temps than last year
Memorial Day weekend brings snow to SoCal mountains
Where does 'in like a lion, out like a lamb' come from?
Why do MLB teams travel for spring training?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teacher arrested for Silver Lake hit-and-run that left bicyclist hurt
Cave Fire continues to rage in Santa Barbara area
Should the homeless be forced into mental health programs?
Deputy, 25, who was struck by alleged DUI driver in Paramount ID'd
Southern California residents view traffic as major problem, crisis
California's worst bottleneck is right here in SoCal
Residents in burn areas brace for incoming SoCal storm
Show More
Thanksgiving traffic: CHP warns of Grapevine road closure
10,000 free turkeys go to South LA families
LAX traffic snarled amid investigation of suspicious item
Elite climber falls from Yosemite's El Capitan, rescued by fellow climbers
SoCal forecast: Major Thanksgiving storm headed to SoCal
More TOP STORIES News