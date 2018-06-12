WEATHER

Wild wedding photos: Bride and groom pose with smoke clouds from 416 Fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Sara McLaughlin and Michael Kramer had to move their June 9 wedding to another location due to the fire, but the new location made for quite the backdrop. (Alexi Hubbell Photography)

DURANGO, Colorado --
A couple in Colorado wound up with some wild wedding photos after they got married during the 416 Fire.

Sara McLaughlin and Michael Kramer had to move their June 9 wedding to another location due to the fire, according to their wedding website. The bride wrote on her Instagram that the last-minute change made the day hectic but that she was thankful for everyone who helped pull it off.

"Thank you to the firefighters working hard to keep the Durango community safe, we are so grateful. What an unbelievable weekend," she wrote.

One of the people who made the day possible was the photographer, Alexi Hubbell, who managed to capture the smoke in the background of some of the couple's photos. The photos are even more striking because they were taken at sunset, causing the light to illuminate the clouds of smoke.

Though it made for a stunning backdrop, Hubbell emphasized on social media that she wants the photos to bring attention to the fire without glorifying it.

"This photo is not meant to glorify the situation here in Durango or minimize the impact it is having on our town and the economy or what the families that have been evacuated are going through," she wrote. "We fully understand everyone's pain. We are in this together!"

No homes have yet been lost in the fire, the Associated Press reports, but thousands have been forced to evacuate.

The bride requested that people reading her story consider donating to the emergency fund set up by the Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheru.s. & worldwildfireweddingphotos
WEATHER
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
Southern California weather forecast Saturday
Hurricane Lane downgraded to Category 3 storm
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
More Weather
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News