WEATHER

Don't fall for these cold weather health myths this winter

EMBED </>More Videos

AccuWeather discusses common winter health myths and the truth behind them. (AccuWeather)

To keep you safe and healthy this winter, AccuWeather debunks some of the most common myths that could otherwise ruin a fun, chilly season.

Myth #1. You don't need sunscreen: False.

You do, in fact, need sunscreen during winter months. Snow can cause more damage because of its bright, white reflective surface. Learn more about proper sunscreen safety here.

Myth #2. You lose 90 percent of your heat through your head: False.

While you should wear a hat because it's stylish and will give you some warmth, your head only accounts for about 7 percent of your body's surface temperature.

Myth #3. You shouldn't exercise in cold weather: False.

You don't get sick from cold air, and your running times are actually quicker in winter. When you go outside, your endorphin levels increase, giving you more energy.

Myth #4. Frostbite is hard to get: False.

Frostbite is actually quite common. Wet or cold skin numbs and then blisters in as little as 30 minutes, even in temperatures just above freezing. Nerve damage from the blisters can turn your skin black, and you may lose toes or fingers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherwinterhealthcoldsunscreenexercise
WEATHER
Fun facts about the North Pole
The coldest town on Earth
Five ways to save on your heating bill
Supplies you need for your car for winter driving
Cold weather sure to reduce the pressure in your tires
More Weather
Top Stories
Lettuce warning: 9 E. coli cases reported in LA County
Meet the women of the LAPD breaking the glass ceiling
Woolsey Fire: Damage tally increases as residents examine debris
Family mourns loss of young mother found dead in Commerce
Highland Park veterans monument in disrepair, vandalized on Veterans Day
VIDEO: Florida deputy shoots through windshield at armed suspect
SoCal Edison warning customers about scams
Ex-LA County lifeguard rescued by first responders while swimming
Show More
John C. Reilly breaks the internet in 'Wreck-It-Ralph 2'
Carl's Jr. closing corporate offices in Anaheim
USC's blind long snapper Jake Olson wins major award
LA officials to set up task force to crack down on illegal racing
Villanueva extends lead over McDonnell in LA County sheriff race
More News