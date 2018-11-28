The map encompasses parts of Ventura and Los Angeles counties impacted by the Woolsey Fire.
The map consists of multiple layers, which display likelihood of debris flow, potential volume of debris flow and combined relative debris flow hazard. The USGS said the estimates were based on a storm with a peak 15-minute rainfall intensity of 24 millimeters per hour.
To access the map, visit www.landslides.usgs.gov.
Voluntary evacuation orders have already been issued for the Holy Fire burn areas - including parts of Lake Elsinore, Corona and Glen Eden.
Residents in the Holy Fire burn area are preparing for the incoming storm, and those who live in neighborhoods right up against the charred hillsides are especially concerned they could give way and cause significant damage.
A threat of possible flooding and mudflow is not what Homer Sanchez, a father to a newborn, wants to hear right now. He placed sandbags around his property in Corona to protect his home.
It's been a stressful year for Sanchez. This summer, the Holy Fire destroyed more than a dozen structures in Riverside and Orange counties. Sanchez's house of nine years was threatened - with a toddler at home and a baby on the way
"Especially for the fire when she was pregnant, it was real stressful for her and me. We didn't know if we were going to come back to our house or not," Sanchez said.
He's not alone in the stress that comes with living in fire and mudslide-prone areas.
"When you go down the street, I see people selling their houses already, and I hear mixed reviews about the fire, the flood warnings, so they don't want but me, we love it here. I love it, I love the neighborhood," he said.
Sanchez and his family are taking it in stride. They're doing their part to be proactive, an d they're ready to go.
