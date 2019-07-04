Weather

July 4th 2019: Fireworks safety, fun facts and more

Independence Day is coming up on Thursday. Here's everything you need to know to make the most of the day.

HONORING THE USA

Texas teen transforms front lawn into the U.S. flag to honor fallen soldier

Navy wounded warriors give emotional answers about the meaning of Independence Day

'Celestial Fireworks!' NASA shares image of patriotic-looking stars in honor of July 4th

Fun facts you might not know about 'The Star-Spangled Banner'

KEEPING YOU AND YOUR LOVED ONES SAFE

July 4th Safety: How to prevent fireworks-related injuries, fires

Public service announcement: You're not a firework. Don't drive lit this Fourth of July

Summer 2019: What barbecue favorites are putting your health at risk?

This teen is warning others about dangers of fireworks after losing his fingers and eye

July 4th 2019 pet owner guide: Fireworks safety, picnic items to keep out of reach and more tips

Gunshots or fireworks: Here's how to tell the difference

ENJOYING THE FESTIVITIES

Why do we celebrate July 4th with fireworks? History of Independence Day displays goes back to Founding Fathers

Best and worst places to celebrate 4th of July, according to WalletHub

July 4th barbecue sauce map: Which style is each state searching for?

4th of July: How different weather conditions impact fireworks shows

Editor's note: Some of the stories above are from years past, but they're worth sharing again!
