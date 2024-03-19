WeHo cuts ties with e-scooter company 'Bird' after bankruptcy, cements deal with 'Lime'

The West Hollywood City Council has voted to only allow "Lime" e-scooters after "Bird" filed for bankruptcy in December 2023 without notifying the city.

The West Hollywood City Council has voted to only allow "Lime" e-scooters after "Bird" filed for bankruptcy in December 2023 without notifying the city.

The West Hollywood City Council has voted to only allow "Lime" e-scooters after "Bird" filed for bankruptcy in December 2023 without notifying the city.

The West Hollywood City Council has voted to only allow "Lime" e-scooters after "Bird" filed for bankruptcy in December 2023 without notifying the city.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Soon, "Bird" scooters won't be seen around West Hollywood anymore after the city decided to cut ties with the company.

The West Hollywood City Council voted Monday night to only allow "Lime" e-scooters after "Bird" filed for bankruptcy in December 2023 without notifying the city.

However, not everyone is hopping on board with these scooters.

"I worry about our pedestrians tripping over and being hit by scooters," said one speaker at Monday's city council meeting.

One person called the scooters "crazy" and "out of control."

"It's kind of an eyesore and dangerous because you know, you're walking around, you could be tripping over it," said SoCal resident Alonzo Quijada.

A UCLA study from 2022 found that in just one part of Los Angeles the injury rate for riders of electric scooters was higher than the national rate for riders of motorcycles, bicycles and cars, as well as pedestrians.

"I ride them all the time and I've been hit by a few cars and stuff so I mean it's just a dangerous thing," said West Hollywood resident Gino Gambino.

The city of West Hollywood launched the Dockless Micromobility Program in 2021, hoping to give residents transportation alternatives while enhancing connectivity and mobility within the city.

"It's a good concept but I think there should be a little more oversight," said Quijada.

The scooters are easily accessible, often found on street corners, but as the city moves away from "Bird," there will be less options.

West Hollywood's contract with "Lime" goes into effect April 1 and will allow up to 200 scooters and 50 e-bikes to operate in the city.