17-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of clerk who confronted suspects at West Covina liquor store

WEST COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a clerk at a West Covina liquor store, police announced Thursday.

Karanvir Singh, 34, was shot and killed Sunday evening when he confronted two suspects who stole merchandise from Big Bob's Liquor & Market convenience store on Puente and Sunset avenues, according to the West Covina Police Department.

Singh was found by police suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The store owner says Singh had a wife and a 12-year-old son in India, and was planning to bring them to America next year.

After the murder, the owner released several images from the store's surveillance cameras, showing the two suspects walking together.

Detectives previously told Eyewitness News that the suspects did not take money - but they did get away with an undetermined amount of alcohol.

Police are still searching for the second suspect involved in the case.

The 17-year-old who was arrested is being held at a juvenile detention center and is scheduled to appear in court Friday. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office has filed charges for first-degree murder, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Covina Police Department tip line at (626) 939-8688.