Clerk killed in West Covina liquor store robbery leaves behind wife, 12-year-old son, owner says

A clerk who was fatally shot when he confronted two robbers at a West Covina liquor store was a married father of a 12-year-old boy.

WEST COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- West Covina police continue searching for two suspects accused of fatally shooting a store clerk who was a married father of a 12-year-old boy.

The shooting happened Sunday evening at Big Bob's Liquor & Market convenience store on Puente and Sunset avenues, according to the West Covina Police Department.

Family identified the clerk as Karan Singh, 34.

The store owner says Singh had a wife and a 12-year-old son in India, and was planning to bring them to America next year.

RELATED: Liquor store clerk shot to death during robbery in West Covina

Police say the clerk was shot after he confronted two suspects who stole merchandise from the store. Singh was found by police suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Detectives at the scene Monday morning told Eyewitness News that the suspects did not take money - but they did get away with an undetermined amount of alcohol.

The owner released several images from the store's surveillance cameras, showing the two suspects walking together. The liquor store, which is run by a family, has been a community mainstay for decades.

The suspects, two males believed to be in their late teens to early 20s, fled the scene in a light-colored SUV after the shooting, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident are urged to contact West Covina police at 626-939-8500.