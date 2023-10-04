West Covina police continue searching for the driver who struck and killed a 72-year-old man in a hit-and-run crash.

West Covina police searching for suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed 72-year-old man

WEST COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- West Covina police continue searching for the driver who struck and killed a 72-year-old man in a hit-and-run crash more than a month ago.

Police have run out of leads and are asking the public for help in tracking down the suspect.

The crash happened the night of Aug. 28 and was captured on surveillance video.

West Covina police say Victor Sanchez was crossing the northbound lanes of Glendora Avenue near Vine Avenue around 8:30 p.m. when he was hit.

He was rushed to Pomona Valley Hospital, but he died from his injuries.

West Covina police Sgt. Steven Spagon described the suspect vehicle as a silver or white SUV. The driver sped away from the scene, Spagon added.

Sanchez was 72 years old. His family set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral costs and other expenses.

If the driver would have stopped and helped Sanchez, the crash would have been considered an accident. Since the driver fled, the case is now a felony hit-and-run, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the West Covina Police Department.