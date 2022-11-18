West Covina PD searching for murder suspect accused of killing his 2 cousins; new video released

Police said the shooting does not appear to be gang-related and believe it may have been an ambush on the two brothers.

WEST COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in West Covina released new surveillance video Friday showing the moments leading up to an alleged ambush shooting in which a suspect reportedly killed his two cousins.

The double murder happened on Nov. 2 in the parking lot of the Walnut Ridge Apartment Complex in the 3400 Block of South Sentous Avenue.

Police say the two cousins - 22-year-old Maliki Foust Jr. and 19-year-old Majarion Foust - were shot multiple times while they sat in the carport parking lot of the complex.

They said there was also a third person, described only as a 21-year-old man, present during the shooting but investigators said he was able to safely escape. Police said that man's name will not be released.

The suspect has been identified as the Foust brothers' 19-year-old cousin Michael Mariano Jr., who lived at the apartment complex.

The surveillance video shows him walking up to the carport but the footage doesn't show the actual shooting.

"It certainly appears like it was an ambush," said an investigator with the West Covina Police Department during a press conference on Friday. "We have evidence to show or believe that it was premeditated and an ambush shooting. Something obviously occurred between Michael Mariano and Maliki and Majarion. We don't know exactly what that is, and as we continue to investigate and develop motives, that will certainly be coming out in the adjudication process in court."

Police said the brothers are from Victorville and were staying with Mariano at the time of the shooting. They said the suspect typically frequents the San Fernando, Riverside and Los Angeles County areas.

He's considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.