2 men fatally shot at apartment complex in West Covina, police say

WEST COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two men were shot and killed Wednesday night at an apartment complex in West Covina, police said.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 3400 Block of South Sentous Avenue at around 10:45 p.m., according to police.

When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds.

One of them was pronounced dead on the scene while the other was sent to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News showed a heavy police presence behind the Walnut Ridge Apartments on Sentous Avenue near Amanda Street.

Footage showed investigators blocking off a carport and surrounding a silver Mercedes sedan.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting and information regarding a suspect or suspects was not immediately available.

West Covina detectives are asking anyone with information to call 626-939-8500.