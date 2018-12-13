A staff member at Chaminade College Preparatory has been dismissed for allegedly engaging in inappropriate communication of a sexual nature with a student.Kumar Kambhampati, who has been with the school since 2017 through an exchange program with the Marianist community, is accused of using a social media app to contact the student.Robert S. Webb, the school's president, said in a statement sent to parents that there was "credible information" Kambhampati engaged in the communications, but an investigation found no evidence physical contact between Kambhampati and the student occurred.The incident was described as having occurred recently."I am deeply sorry for what happened to this student and assure you that it does not represent who we are as an institution or the core values we foster," Webb said. "Our partnership with families is built on trust and Bro. Kambhampati betrayed that trust."The incident was reported to Child Protective Services, Webb said.Kambhampati was also removed from the West Hills Marianist Community by Father Oscar Vasquez, the U.S. Marianist provincial.No further details were released.