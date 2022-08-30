West Hollywood chiropractor accused of sexual assault; authorities seek additional victims

Authorities asked for the public's help to identify possible additional victims of a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at his West Hollywood chiropractic office.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CNS) -- Authorities sought the public's help Monday to identify possible additional victims of a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at his West Hollywood chiropractic office.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies arrested 58-year-old David Mottahedeh on Wednesday in connection with an alleged July 14 sexual assault at his office in the 8900 Block of Sunset Boulevard, according to a department statement.

Mottahedeh was subsequently released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 15, according to the LASD.

"Based on the nature of the allegation and Mr. Mottahedeh's access to patients, detectives believe there may be additional unidentified victims," the LASD said.

Anyone who may have been a victim or who has any information was asked to contact the LASD Special Victims Bureau 877-710-5273. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.