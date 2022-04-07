2 deputies hospitalized after crash in West Hollywood

EMBED <>More Videos

2 deputies hospitalized after crash in West Hollywood

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Two deputies were hospitalized following a crash involving a Los Angeles County sheriff's patrol car in West Hollywood Wednesday night, according to authorities.

Footage from the scene showed the patrol car on the sidewalk after it apparently slammed into a wall of Madeo restaurant at the intersection of La Cienega and Sunset boulevards.

The condition of the deputies is unknown.

A civilian car apparently involved in the crash was heavily damaged and stopped in the middle of the intersection. A scooter was also seen beside the patrol car, but it's unclear if anyone else was injured in the crash.

Details about how the crash happened were not immediately available.

Sunset Boulevard was closed in both directions due to the crash, and the scene was cordoned off with crime scene tape.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west hollywoodlos angeles countycar crashlos angeles county sheriff's departmentcrash
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 bodies found in OC home; police investigate possible murder-suicide
Santa Ana officers blast Disney tunes to avoid YouTube video recording
Woman whose husband, son were injured in freeway shooting speaks out
Oak Park man recalls taking down burglars who broke into his home
Video shows deputy deploying taser on knife-wielding woman in Florida
CA library cardholders can check out free state park passes
Montclair police arrest man in pistol-whipping, robbing of 7-Eleven
Show More
2 men face multiple charges for historically massive OC drug bust
Oil executives drilled about high gas prices by angry lawmakers
LA moves forward to consider 'Dog and Cats Bill of Rights' resolution
Mountain lion P-22 spotted outside Hollywood Hills home - Video
Cracker Jill snack will honor women in sports
More TOP STORIES News