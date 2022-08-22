West Hollywood to distribute test strips for date-rape drugs amid effort to improve nightlife safety

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of West Hollywood is launching a new program aimed at making nightlife safer.

The City Council approved a plan to purchase and distribute drink-spiking test strips to local bars, restaurants and patrons.

The strips are designed to detect date-rape-types of drugs. Distribution of the strips is expected to begin on Monday.

Councilmembers are scheduled to host a meeting to talk about nightlife safety at the council chambers at 6 p.m. Monday.

The enactment of the program comes after people reported that they may have been drugged at venues in the city.