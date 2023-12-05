English bulldog stolen at gunpoint in West Hollywood reunited with owner

A dog owner in West Hollywood has been reunited with his beloved English bulldog that was stolen at gunpoint last month.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A dog owner in West Hollywood has been reunited with his beloved English bulldog that was stolen at gunpoint last month.

The man was out walking his dog named Capone last month around 11:40 p.m. on Nov. 6 in the 1100 block of Olive Drive when two suspects jumped out of a car, robbed him, and stole the dog.

"Two suspects exited a newer model black Jeep Compass, pointed a firearm at the victim, and robbed him of his English bulldog,'' according to a sheriff's department statement at the time.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the dog has since been recovered, and the dog's owner, Justin Garcia, told the WeHo Times he was reunited with Capone on Nov. 27. He didn't provide details of the recovery, saying only that he received a call while he was returning home from the Thanksgiving holiday.

"We were able to get him back safely,'' Garcia told WeHo Times. "Now we are just focusing on his full recovery. He's in rough shape right now. He's malnourished. He was dirty and not mentally all there. He's having a hard time being outside of the apartment in general. He's also been sleeping a lot more.''

Garcia said it appeared that Capone had not been eating.

"He's very skinny and he's a dog of a certain size. He's supposed to be chubby and to not see him that way really hurts me,'' he said.

Garcia had posted signs offering a reward for the dog's return.

"I really want to thank the community for everything they've done for us,'' he told WeHo Times. "It really was a relief knowing he wouldn't make it far, because everyone put the word out. Even though it took three whole weeks, I'm so appreciative of everyone in our community because we now have our blessing back.''

So far, no arrests have been made, but officials say they have identified several suspects.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.