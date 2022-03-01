jewelry theft

West Hollywood jewelry heist caught on video; more than $25,000 worth of items stolen, owner says

The footage shows the thief using a crowbar to get in the store.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

West Hollywood jewelry heist caught on video

WEST HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- The owners of a jewelry store in West Hollywood are taking to social media in hopes of tracking down the thief who they say stole nearly $25,000 worth of merchandise - including a Rolex watch.

The break-in happened Sunday at around 6 a.m. a Georgiano Fine Jewelry & Watches on Huntley Drive.

Owner Jean Georgian shared surveillance footage in which the thief is seen using a crowbar to get in the store. As soon as the door was opened, an alarm went off, which sent an alert to Georgian.

The owner said he lives nearby and was able to rush to the store as soon as he was notified.

Georgian and his fiancée, Argiro Veremis, took to social media to ask for help in finding the thief who got away with several pieces, including a Rolex watch and custom pieces Georgian was working on.

"Even though I'm new on Instagram and social media, I just took chance because that's the only place I knew where to go," said Veremis. "I put the thief's picture and asked the police to help us, and everybody has been so helpful to us. So hopefully, we'll be able to catch this guy. That's our main priority, so he doesn't do it again to other people like us."

The couple also pointed out what the thief didn't take. There were gold chains worth thousands of dollars near the counter that were left behind.

They said unfortunately, this is the second time the store has been hit.

Surveillance video shows a separate incident in which a suspect tried to break in. The couple isn't sure if the thief responsible for Sunday's break-in is the same person responsible for the previous theft.

Georgian and Veremis tell Eyewitness News they have always felt safe in West Hollywood and are hoping detectives will make an arrest soon. They say that'll help them feel safe again.

"I just want him to get caught," said Georgian. "I feel better. I feel dirty that he violated my sanctuary part that I work in."

Anyone with information is urged to contact sheriff's officials in West Hollywood.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west hollywoodlos angeleslos angeles countysurveillancesuspect imagessurveillance cameratheftwest hollywoodcaught on tapejewelry theftcaught on videojewelryinvestigationcaught on camerasurveillance videoinvestigations
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
JEWELRY THEFT
California woman's necklace snatched mid-conversation
Bay Area jewelry store owner confronts smash-and-grabbers
Police investigating smash-and-grab robbery at OC jewelry store
Smash-and-grab robbers target jewelry store in Rancho Cucamonga
TOP STORIES
LA County's indoor mask mandate could be lifted Friday, Ferrer says
Kyiv TV tower hit, Ukraine's parliament says
'Dancing' pro Maksim now safe in Poland after fleeing Ukraine
Man kills 3 daughters, 1 other, himself at Sacramento church
MLB cancels Opening Day, sides fail to reach lockout deal
Borderline shooting hero honored at Thousand Oaks memorial
ACLU sues Texas after Abbott's directive towards transgender children
Show More
LA actor arrested for alleged involvement in deadly drug scheme
Biden steps to State of the Union lectern at fraught moment
SoCal Russian restaurant owner reports threats over Ukraine crisis
'The Issue with Elvis' started as family fun, but soon became a hit
Compton baseball event helps girls showcase, develop their skills
More TOP STORIES News