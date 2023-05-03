Arrests made after video shows suspects armed with apparent assault rifle rob victims in WeHo

Arrests have been made in an armed robbery case that was captured on video in West Hollywood, authorities confirmed.

The incident happened last week on a sidewalk at the end of an alleyway near the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Orlando Avenue.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday confirmed arrests were made in the case, but additional details about the people arrested weren't released.

Surveillance shows a group of suspects, one of them armed with an apparent assault rifle, approaching the victims and demanding their property, authorities said.

Video from a camera mounted in the alley shows one of the suspects pointing the rifle in the direction of the victims.

"A man walking on the sidewalk interrupted the robbery and the suspects demanded his property and he complied," the department said in a news release at the time.

The robbers made off with a wallet, jewelry and an unspecified amount of cash. No gunfire or injuries were reported.