Suspects sought in series of burglaries at West Los Angeles restaurants

WEST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police are seeking the public's help finding two suspects wanted in a series of burglaries at restaurants and coffee shops in the West Los Angeles area.Police released surveillance video of one break-in showing the suspects force their way in to one restaurant by removing the glass in the front door.They are seen rifling through a cash register, though it's unclear how much cash was stolen, and removing a few items of merchandise from a shelf before leaving.Police released video and a description of the suspects on Twitter.They were driving a beige four-door sedan, possibly a Nissan Altima.Anyone with information is asked to call Los Angeles Police Department detectives at (310)444-1524.