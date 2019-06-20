West L.A. private track coach arrested on sexual battery charge against athlete

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 67-year-old man who worked as a track coach in the West Los Angeles area was arrested and charged with sexual battery by fraud Wednesday.

Conrad Avondale Mainwaring was arrested by the Special Assault Section of the LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division. Detectives say Mainwaring worked as a private coach, operating at various tracks in the West L.A.

Mainwaring is accused of sexually battering one of his male athletes "under the guise of physical therapy and mental focus training."

The case was presented to the District Attorney's Office who filed the charge.

Mainwaring pleaded not guilty.

His bail has been set at $100,000. He is due back in court July 10.

Anyone with information about additional possible crimes involving Mainwaring is encouraged to contact Det. Sharlene Johnson at (213) 486-6910.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countyathletessexual assault
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News