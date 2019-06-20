West L.A. private track coach arrested on sexual battery charge against athlete

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 67-year-old man who worked as a track coach in the West Los Angeles area was arrested and charged with sexual battery by fraud Wednesday.Conrad Avondale Mainwaring was arrested by the Special Assault Section of the LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division. Detectives say Mainwaring worked as a private coach, operating at various tracks in the West L.A.Mainwaring is accused of sexually battering one of his male athletes "under the guise of physical therapy and mental focus training."The case was presented to the District Attorney's Office who filed the charge.Mainwaring pleaded not guilty.His bail has been set at $100,000. He is due back in court July 10.Anyone with information about additional possible crimes involving Mainwaring is encouraged to contact Det. Sharlene Johnson at (213) 486-6910.