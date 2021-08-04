Health & Fitness

LA County's 1st human case of West Nile virus this year reported in South Bay

EMBED <>More Videos

LA County's 1st West Nile virus case this year reported in South Bay

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County reported its first human case of West Nile virus Tuesday, saying the person was hospitalized but is recovering.

The South Bay resident was hospitalized in late July, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health.

West Nile virus is spread by mosquitoes, and is a recurring problem in Southern California, particularly in the summer.

Symptoms may include fever, headache, nausea, body aches and a mild skin rash. Officials remind residents to try to clear any standing water from around the home as it can attract mosquitoes, and to put on insect repellent when outside and when mosquitoes are present.

Because there is no human vaccine for West Nile virus, residents are urged to be proactive against mosquito bites by wearing insect repellent. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend products with the active ingredients DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus as being safe and effective against mosquitoes that can transmit disease when used according to the labels.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countyhealthwest nile virusvirus
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Hahn, Kuehl call for vaccine, testing mandate for LA County workers
Corona shooting: Suspect's friends believed he had gun in theater
Hydrogen energy at center of Tokyo Olympics
Cities in Japan, SoCal demonstrate the world's hydrogen future
Murdered South LA mother honored in service
Frontier Airlines backing flight crew who restrained unruly passenger
Drought prompts California to limit some water diversions
Show More
CA recall election much closer among likely voters, poll finds
Firefighters battling brush fire in Angeles National Forest
Many SoCal hospital workers haven't gotten the COVID-19 vaccine
LAPD releases report on massive Echo Park encampment clearing
'Magic Key': Disneyland unveils new program to replace annual passes
More TOP STORIES News