LA County's 1st human case of West Nile virus this year reported in South Bay

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County reported its first human case of West Nile virus Tuesday, saying the person was hospitalized but is recovering.The South Bay resident was hospitalized in late July, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health.West Nile virus is spread by mosquitoes, and is a recurring problem in Southern California, particularly in the summer.Symptoms may include fever, headache, nausea, body aches and a mild skin rash. Officials remind residents to try to clear any standing water from around the home as it can attract mosquitoes, and to put on insect repellent when outside and when mosquitoes are present.Because there is no human vaccine for West Nile virus, residents are urged to be proactive against mosquito bites by wearing insect repellent. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend products with the active ingredients DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus as being safe and effective against mosquitoes that can transmit disease when used according to the labels.