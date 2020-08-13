Health & Fitness

West Nile: LA County sees first death of the year from mosquito-borne virus

Los Angeles County health officials Wednesday confirmed the first death due to West Nile virus in the county this year.
LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Los Angeles County health officials Wednesday confirmed the first death due to West Nile virus in the county this year.

The patient was described only as an "elderly resident'' of the South Los Angeles area. The person was hospitalized and died from West Nile virus-associated neuro-invasive disease.

"West Nile virus continues to be a serious health threat to residents in Los Angeles County,'' county Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said in a statement.

"We encourage residents to check for items that can hold water and breed mosquitoes, both inside and outside their homes, and to cover, clean or clear out those items. Residents should protect themselves from diseases spread by mosquitoes by using EPA-registered mosquito repellent products, especially during the peak mosquito season, which lasts from June to November in Los Angeles County.''

RELATED: Orange County child recovering from West Nile virus

Health and vector control officials urged residents to take whatever steps they can to avoid attracting mosquitoes, including:

  • Tip out stagnant water around the home weekly


  • Toss unused containers that can hold stagnant water


  • Protect against bites by using insect repellent containing CDC-recommended Picaridin, DEET, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535.


    • A total of five human cases of the virus have been confirmed so far this year in the county Department of Public Health's coverage area, which excludes Long Beach and Pasadena.

    RELATED: Angelenos dealing with a tough mosquito season this year

    EMBED More News Videos

    It's the time of year when Southern Californians get bit often by mosquitoes - especially the Aedes, which like to sneak around your ankles during the day.

    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnesslos angeles countywest nile virusmosquito
    Copyright © 2020 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Massive brush fire erupts near Lake Hughes, burns homes
    Pregnant woman ID'd after being fatally struck by DUI suspect
    South LA mother arrested for death of 4-year-old daughter
    Newsom calls out 'spring break'-sized crowds at NorCal river amid COVID-19
    Dodgers' Joe Kelly has suspension reduced to 5 games
    Don't avoid a call from COVID-19 contact tracers, officials say
    Early symptoms could indicate severity of COVID-19
    Show More
    LAPD responds to BLM activist home in possible 'swatting'
    Drive-up event stresses importance of vaccines for school-age kids
    CEO: Uber likely to shut down temporarily in CA over driver ruling
    Sheriff's officials release new details in Andres Guardado case
    Biden, Harris lash Trump in introduction of historic VP pick
    More TOP STORIES News