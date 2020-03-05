West Virginia man who filmed infant sex abuse sentenced to life in prison

Richard Smith II, 41, appears in a booking photo from the West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority. (West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- A West Virginia man convicted of filming an infant being sexually abused will likely spend life in prison.

Kanawha Circuit Judge Tera Salango sentenced Richard Smith II, 41, on Wednesday to serve between 205 and 775 years behind bars.

Smith was convicted last month of 11 counts of first-degree sexual abuse, four counts of sexual assault and five counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in position of trust.

After handing down the sentence, Salango told Smith the videos he made that jurors had to watch "brought grown men to tears," the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.

"I think that you are one of the most evil persons who I've ever encountered," Salango said.

Smith declined to speak before being sentenced.

Smith and his ex-girlfriend, Roseanna Thompson, were arrested in May 2018 and accused of recording Thompson's granddaughter being abused three years prior, state police said at the time. The arrests came after troopers were tipped off that Smith had child pornography at his home, news outlets reported.

Thompson is scheduled to stand trial in April.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west virginiachild abusesentencingsex crimeu.s. & worldsex abusechild sex assaultsex crimes
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAX medical screener tests positive for coronavirus
Newsom declares statewide emergency due to coronavirus
Teen killed, 2 people wounded in Rialto shooting, officials say
State of emergency declared in LA County as 6 new coronavirus cases confirmed
Video: Driver arrested for assault after wild crash in NoHo
60 Freeway reopens after officer-involved shooting in Chino
California election live results - see full list
Show More
California Primary Election 2020: Live updates
$100,000 check to fight COVID-19 signed by Pres. Trump
Woman finds out plant she's watered for 2 years is fake
2 kids charged in 'skull-breaker challenge' injury
Long lines mar Super Tuesday voting in L.A. County
More TOP STORIES News