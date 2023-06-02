Socialite accused of killing 2 boys while driving intoxicated in Westlake Village has trial delayed

The wealthy socialite accused of killing two young brothers while driving intoxicated nearly three years ago had her trial delayed on Thursday, leaving the victims' mother "crushed" that the judge would not set a start date.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (KABC) -- The wealthy socialite accused of killing two young brothers while driving intoxicated nearly three years ago had her trial delayed on Thursday, leaving the victims' mother "crushed" that the judge would not set a start date.

Rebecca Grossman shielded her face as she left the courtroom. The 59-year-old wife of Dr. Peter Grossman, the director of the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, is accused of killing 8-year-old Jacob Iskander and 11-year-old Mark Iskander as they walked through a crosswalk with their mother.

Prosecutors say Rebecca Grossman was under the influence when she fatally struck the two brothers while going 72 mph in her Mercedes-Benz.

Nancy Iskander showed up to court on Thursday expecting a trial date to be set for her children's' alleged killer, but the judge delayed the trial because attorneys are arguing over around 3,000 pages of discovery handed to prosecutors for review.

"I'm crushed," said Nancy Iskander. "But I'm hoping the judge at some point will stop the games and help us proceed to a trial."

Nancy Iskander also recollected the moments of the fatal crash.

"There were these two cars speeding. One of them I was able to escape with my little son and then the other one hit Mark and Jacob," she said.

If convicted, Rebecca Grossman could face a maximum of 34 years to life in prison.

Rebecca Grossman was given permission to driver earlier this year, after her license was revoked for more than a year.

"They did nothing wrong that day. They were just crossing the street with their mother on a crosswalk. It could be your kids. It could be anybody's kids. If we are unable to give justice to them then we have failed," said Nancy Iskander.