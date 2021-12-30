Pets & Animals

Video: Mountain lion prowls around Westlake Village yard

By ABC7.com staff
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Security cameras captured images of a big mountain lion on the prowl outside a Westlake Village home Tuesday night.

This video comes from the Dennison family. They say it appears the lion was not collared or tagged.

You can see it got very close to their home, almost peeking into a back window. If you live in those foothill communities, keep your pets inside.

