Authorities seek man suspected of shoplifting nearly $900 in booze from SoCal Target store

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are searching for a brazen shoplifter who they say took off with nearly $900 in alcoholic beverages from a Target store in Westlake Village.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the theft happened earlier this month at the store on Russell Ranch Road. On Saturday, authorities released images of the man as they search for him.

The department says the man loaded multiple bottles of alcohol into a shopping cart and then walked out of the store without paying.

Cameras then captured him loading the haul into a silver sedan in the parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's department at (818) 878-1808.