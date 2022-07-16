Police searching for man wanted in deadly stabbing at Westminster gas station

EMBED <>More Videos

Police searching for suspect in deadly stabbing at OC gas station

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are searching for a 27-year-old man suspected of stabbing and killing another man at a gas station in Westminster Wednesday evening.

Trent William Millsap is accused of stabbing the victim at a 76 gas station, located at 6322 Westminster Blvd., just before 6 p.m. The victim later died at a local trauma center after being stabbed in the chest.

Police say Millsap should be considered armed and dangerous, and has an outstanding parole warrant.

Westminster police also says the suspect is homeless, and he frequents Westminster, Garden Grove and Anaheim motels.

Millsap is described as 6 feet, 5 inches tall, with a muscular build. He is bald and has distinctive tattoos covering his head, face, neck, chest, arms and hands.

Anyone with information on the stabbing was asked to call police at 714-548-3212. Orange County Crime Stoppers will accept anonymous tips at (855) TIP-OCCS.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
westminsterorange countymurderhomicidegas stationstabbing
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
7-Eleven shootings: 2 suspects arrested in string of SoCal robberies
Murder investigation in San Pedro: Man dead in SUV
Mexico captures infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero
Ivana Trump's cause of death released by medical examiner
Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise across SoCal
Drones provide crucial intel to Santa Monica police
Stretch of WB 210 in San Gabriel Valley to close for 5 days
Show More
Orange County Fair now open for the summer
Gascón to disband unit that notifies victims about parole hearings
Rapper NBA YoungBoy found not guilty in Tarzana gun-possession case
'Scrubs' writer and producer accused of sex assault
Jayland Walker had 46 gunshot wounds, autopsy finds
More TOP STORIES News