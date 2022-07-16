Police searching for man wanted in deadly stabbing at Westminster gas station

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are searching for a 27-year-old man suspected of stabbing and killing another man at a gas station in Westminster Wednesday evening.Trent William Millsap is accused of stabbing the victim at a 76 gas station, located at 6322 Westminster Blvd., just before 6 p.m. The victim later died at a local trauma center after being stabbed in the chest.Police say Millsap should be considered armed and dangerous, and has an outstanding parole warrant.Westminster police also says the suspect is homeless, and he frequents Westminster, Garden Grove and Anaheim motels.Millsap is described as 6 feet, 5 inches tall, with a muscular build. He is bald and has distinctive tattoos covering his head, face, neck, chest, arms and hands.Anyone with information on the stabbing was asked to call police at 714-548-3212. Orange County Crime Stoppers will accept anonymous tips at (855) TIP-OCCS.