36-year-old man from Garden Grove killed in Westminster hit-and-run crash; suspect sought

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A 36-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Westminster Saturday morning, and police are now searching for the driver involved.

It happened around 4:43 a.m. on Bishop Street, just west of Brookhurst Street. When officers arrived, they found the man in the street with "injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle," police said. Investigators described the victim only as a man from Garden Grove.

A witness told police the victim had been struck by a single vehicle which immediately fled the scene. The witness described the vehicle as a small, dark-colored sedan that was last seen driving westbound on Bishop Street at Belgrade, according to police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Westminster Police Department Traffic Division Sgt. Anil Adam at 714-548-3770 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.

You can also visit the Orange County Crime Stoppers website and submit an anonymous tip.