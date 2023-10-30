Westminster Police Department names its 1st female commander

The Westminster Police Department has named its first female commander in the department's history.

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (KABC) -- The Westminster Police Department has named its first female commander in the department's history.

Cynthia Sweasy, also known as "Cindy," will move into the new role come January. Before this appointment, she was also Westminster's first, and to date only, female sergeant.

When Sweasy joined the police department in 1998, she was one of about five female officers.

The 25-year veteran has worked in a wide range of assignments, including as a field training officer and as a detective in forgery-fraud.