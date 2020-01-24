Pets & Animals

Drone video shows pod of majestic gray whales off coast of Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Six majestic gray whales put on a show Wednesday afternoon for a crowd of wide-eyed whale watchers off the coast of Newport Beach.

A drone captured video of the sublime moment.

At one point, there was a beautiful rainbow reflecting off the whales' spouts.

Gray whales are often seen off the coastline.

Each year, they travel 12,000 miles round-trip from the Arctic to Baja, Mexico.
