accuweather

What is a heat wave? How heat waves form and temperatures climb

EMBED <>More Videos

AccuWeather explains how heat waves form

Heat waves can form when a high-pressure system moves into a region and stalls.

The system can force warm air downward, acting like a cap as it keeps the cool air near the surface from rising, according to AccuWeather.

What qualifies as a heat wave can vary greatly from region to region.

In the northeast or Great Lakes region, a heat wave is generally considered to include three straight days of temperatures in the 90s or higher -- though folks in other parts of the country are used to different kinds of weather.

Should you find yourself in a heat wave, try to limit your time outside to the mornings and the evenings, when the air will be coolest. You'll also want to drink plenty of water throughout the day.

MORE WARM WEATHER TIPS:

--Lotion in the refrigerator and more hacks to keep cool without AC
--Water bottle warning: Can it start a fire in your car?
--Heat theory: Does hot weather turn us into jerks?
--Tips to stay safe during the hot summer months
--5 facts about sunscreen you probably didn't know
--We baked cookies inside a parked car just to prove how hot the inside of a car really is
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersummeraccuweathersevere weatherheat wave
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
How to watch last supermoon of 2021
AccuWeather meteorologist proposes in front of tornado
These tips can help prevent heat-related incidents
US experiences 1st solar eclipse since 2017 this morning
TOP STORIES
LA County recommends masking indoors amid spread of Delta variant
Mother detained after 3 children found dead in East LA
2 killed in fiery crash on 210 Freeway in Rialto
'Excruciating:' Florida collapse search stretches to Day 6 | LIVE
LA County employee arrested, charged in Capitol breach
Santa Monica: Gubernatorial candidate John Cox addresses homelessness
Could $3K child tax credit lead parents to owe IRS more money?
Show More
See a doctor if your child has this skin discoloration
California governor to weigh budget that nixes pandemic cuts
Man who jumped from plane at LAX faces 20 years in prison
Woman's dream of being Yankees bat girl comes true 60 years later
7 children hurt after school bus slams into corner of Santa Ana house
More TOP STORIES News