Snow moon: How to see the next full moon in the sky this weekend

The last weekend of February begins with a bright full moon, the snow moon, shining in the sky.
Catch the snow moon as it rises around nightfall on Friday, Feb. 26. When it's low on the horizon, the moon will look bigger than normal, potentially making for a good backdrop for stunning winter photos, according to AccuWeather.
February's full moon has been dubbed the snow moon since snowfall is usually at its heaviest in the Northern Hemisphere during February. It follows January's wolf moon, and the worm moon comes next in March.
