What we know about the Austin serial bombing suspect

EMBED </>More Videos

The man police say was connected to the Austin bombing attacks blew himself up in Round Rock.

ROUND ROCK, Texas --
Here's what we know about the man believed to be at the center of the deadly attacks bringing fear to Austin for three weeks.

The suspect detonated a bomb inside his vehicle as SWAT officers approached him in the parking lot of a motel along I-35 in Round Rock. At least one officer fired gunshots following the blast. The suspect died from multiple injuries.

He's been identified as a 24-year-old white male. An autopsy will officially identify him and determine cause of death.

The suspect's identity has not been released, pending notification of family.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said officers following leads identified the man as a person of interest, and their further investigation led to locating him in the parking lot.

It's not yet known if the man was working alone or with any accomplices, so residents are urged to remain vigilant. Police don't know if any further bombs were placed during the last 24 hours of the suspect's life.

No motive has been determined for the string of deadly attacks.

EMBED More News Videos

Timeline of Austin's deadly explosions

RELATED: 9 signs the package on your doorstep may be dangerous
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bombingbomb threatu.s. & worldexplosionofficer involved shootingTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News