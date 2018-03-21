What we know about the Austin serial bombing suspect

AUSTIN BOMBING SUSPECT IS DEAD. Great job by law enforcement and all concerned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2018

Here's what we know about the man believed to be at the center of the deadly attacks bringing fear to Austin for three weeks.The suspect detonated a bomb inside his vehicle as SWAT officers approached him in the parking lot of a motel along I-35 in Round Rock. At least one officer fired gunshots following the blast. The suspect died from multiple injuries.He's been identified as a 24-year-old white male. An autopsy will officially identify him and determine cause of death.The suspect's identity has not been released, pending notification of family.Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said officers following leads identified the man as a person of interest, and their further investigation led to locating him in the parking lot.It's not yet known if the man was working alone or with any accomplices, so residents are urged to remain vigilant. Police don't know if any further bombs were placed during the last 24 hours of the suspect's life.No motive has been determined for the string of deadly attacks.