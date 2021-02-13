USC Pacific Asia Museum hosts virtual Lunar New Year celebration

CHINATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The USC Pacific Asia Museum in Pasadena is known for having vibrant Lunar New Year celebrations.
"We are aware that people would love to celebrate with their family and friends in person," said Cristina Hernadez-Guerrero, the campus and program specialist with the museum.
While the museum is closed because of the pandemic, holiday celebrations are still happening virtually this year.
"We hope that the community can still feel connected to one another by enjoying our virtual celebration of the Lunar New Year online," said Hernandez-Guerrero.
The virtual celebration is free and starts Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. on the museum's website - it will include performances like a lion dance and much more.
"The lion dance is deeply rooted in the Lunar New Year culture. It means power and wisdom, good fortune, and is believed to ward off evil spirits," said Hernandez-Guerrero.
The museum will have a live virtual music performance too, but folks will have to R.S.V.P. on the museum's website in advance.
"We are collaborating with The Music Center for this one. We are hosting Melody of China and they will be leading on a musical demonstration on Chinese instruments," said Hernandez-Guerrero.
And Lunar New Year 2021 celebrates the Year of the Ox - which the museum said symbolizes hard work, determination, diligence and strength.
"The USC Pacific Asia Museum just wants to be a place of inspiration," said Hernandez-Guerrero. "You know, given the rise of xenophobia and racism against the Asian community, we find it really important to celebrate the rich culture that the Asian community has to offer. And we want to make sure that our community members feel welcome and safe and celebrated."
