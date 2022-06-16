LA animal shelters reach capacity, ask Angelinos to adopt or foster pets

VAN NUYS, Calif. -- Animal shelters operated by the City of Los Angeles are in need of help right now because they have reached capacity at all of their six locations, mostly filled with medium to large dogs.

"We are asking the public to come help us out by either fostering or adopting. If anyone is considering right now is the best time to do it. We are getting more animals in than we are getting out so we are depending on the public," said Annette Ramirez, interim manager at the Van Nuys shelter.


According to officials, the spike they've seen with intakes isn't so much because of folks returning to work in-person.

"The issue that we are seeing is that a lot of people are moving or their housing situations have changed. Or, landlords are putting restrictions for dog sizes," said Ramirez. "I think that's the primary reason why we are seeing so many dogs coming in to the shelter right now."

There are Angelinos like the Villegas family who is stepping up to help. They adopted a dog on Wednesday.

"I think nowadays a lot of the dogs don't get the attention they deserve. At times it is sad to see them locked up in cages for such a long time. A lot of us need to come out and adopt," said Kayla Villegas.

Shelters are reducing adoption fees for dogs for this weekend only, and as for cats, fee will be waived.

Appointments are needed for Monday through Friday visits.


Click here to book an appointment.

