Whisky a Go Go crash: DUI suspect arrested after car strikes 4 people in front of legendary venue

EMBED </>More Videos

A suspected DUI driver was arrested after a car plowed into a group of pedestrians on a sidewalk in West Hollywood, leaving four of them injured. (Loudlabs)

By ABC7.com staff
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
A suspected DUI driver was arrested after a car plowed into a group of pedestrians on a sidewalk in West Hollywood late Tuesday night, leaving four of them injured.

The harrowing collision happened shortly before midnight in front of the Whisky a Go Go, located at the intersection of Sunset and San Vicente boulevards.

According to witnesses, the four people were standing outside the legendary concert venue on the Sunset Strip when the driver swerved and struck them. The victims, two of whom were hospitalized, each suffered minor injuries, said Lt. Hector Mancinas of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The identity of the motorist was not immediately released.

A Lyft sticker was seen in the vehicle's windshield, which was visibly shattered after the incident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
los angeles county sheriff's departmentcrashconcertlive musicWest HollywoodLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Lancaster abuse case: Couple eligible for death penalty
Moderate, heavy rain to hit SoCal on Wednesday
Lake Elsinore residents prepare for storm, possible mudflows
Man's body found at natural gas station in Irwindale
Scary clown delivers donuts to front doors for Halloween
Multi-vehicle crash in Cerritos shuts down SB 605 lanes for hours
Caltech professor among winners of Nobel Prize in chemistry
Trump mocks Ford's claims against Kavanaugh during rally
Show More
Man's body washes ashore in Long Beach
Dad's photo sparks call for changing tables in men's rooms
Uber deploys JUMP electric scooters in Santa Monica
Jovana Lara takes fond look back at place she calls home - Glendale
One of world's biggest cruise ships visits LA
More News