A suspected DUI driver was arrested after a car plowed into a group of pedestrians on a sidewalk in West Hollywood late Tuesday night, leaving four of them injured.The harrowing collision happened shortly before midnight in front of the Whisky a Go Go, located at the intersection of Sunset and San Vicente boulevards.According to witnesses, the four people were standing outside the legendary concert venue on the Sunset Strip when the driver swerved and struck them. The victims, two of whom were hospitalized, each suffered minor injuries, said Lt. Hector Mancinas of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.The identity of the motorist was not immediately released.A Lyft sticker was seen in the vehicle's windshield, which was visibly shattered after the incident.