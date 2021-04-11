Huntington Beach police declare unlawful assembly after counter-protesters show up at 'White Lives Matter' rally

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Huntington Beach police dispersing unruly crowd at rally

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Huntington Beach police declared an unlawful assembly near the pier Sunday afternoon after an unruly crowd formed during an event billed as a "White Lives Matter" rally.

It was unclear who advertised or organized the event, but it appeared there were far more counter-protesters in the crowd, particularly representing Black Lives Matter.

There were some scuffles in the crowd and a few incidents involving police officers.

At 2:36 p.m. the Huntington Beach Police Department declared an unlawful assembly in the area of 5th Street and Walnut Avenue about a block from the pier "in order to disperse an unruly crowd."

Members of the public were being asked to leave the area. Police say the crowd did begin dispersing after the order was given.

RELATED: KKK fliers found around Orange County neighborhood

The event had been promoted on social media as a "White Lives Matter" rally set to start at 1 p.m. but police said they hadn't identified the organizer.

Large numbers of police were deployed in the morning, including helicopters and mounted officers on horses.

Dozens of activists with Black Lives Matter and other organizations showed up in the morning well before the event's expected start time.

Police estimated about 500 people total showed up to the area.

Twelve people were arrested for various offenses, including carrying weapons, fighting in public and disturbing the peace.

At one point, a scuffle broke out involving a man carrying a Trump 2020 flag. There were no serious injuries reported.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
huntington beachorange countyblack lives matterprotestracismrally
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
2 illegal nightclubs, underground casino busted in Hollywood
Why lawsuits against COVID vaccine mandates will likely fail: Experts
Show More
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Dad gets creative amid bus driver shortage
More TOP STORIES News