Whittier chainsaw attack suspect charged with attempted murder

Alejandro Villegas Alvarez has been charged with attempted murder and other counts for allegedly attacking his wife with a chainsaw in Whittier. (KABC)

BELLFLOWER, Calif. (KABC) --
A 32-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly attacking his wife with a chainsaw in front of their children in Whittier last week.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced that Alejandro Villegas Alvarez has also been charged with aggravated mayhem, driving or taking a vehicle without consent, hit-and-run driving resulting in property damage and three counts of child abuse.

Alvarez reportedly fled the area in his wife's vehicle following the attack and was involved in a hit-and-run collision before stealing another vehicle, prosecutors said.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday at the Bellflower Branch of the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Prosecutors are asking that bail be set at $1.38 million.

If convicted as charged, Alvarez faces a maximum possible sentence of life in state prison.

Authorities say Alvarez has a record that includes three DUI convictions.

Immigration authorities say he had been deported 11 times since 2005. They filed a new immigration detainer request, asking to be notified prior to his release.

The judge issued a protective order for his wife and children. His wife was hospitalized after the attack and is expected to recover.
