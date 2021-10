WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man in Whittier on Sunday, according to the sheriff's department.The incident happened just before 5 p.m. in the 10000 block of Obregon Street in an unincorporated section of Whittier.Details of what led to the fatal encounter were not immediately released. But the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says the man died at the scene. His age and identification were not immediately released.No deputies were injured.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.