Whittier family mourning 18-year-old son struck, killed by alleged drunk driver

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Whittier family mourns teen son killed by alleged drunk driver

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- A heartbroken Whittier family is mourning the tragic death of their 18-year-old son, who went to pick up his girlfriend for Black Friday shopping and was struck and killed by an alleged drunk driver.

The car crash happened around 5:32 a.m. last Friday near Colima and Lambert roads, according to the California Highway Patrol. Garrett Hayward, 18, had left his Whittier home to pick up his girlfriend to go shopping.

CHP said Hayward had the green light and entered the intersection when he was struck by Darrell Jewett, 34. The crash caused Hayward's vehicle to become engulfed in flames.

CHP said Jewett ran from the scene, but was later arrested and booked on suspicion of driving under the influence, vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run causing serious injury or death.

Joanne and Damon Hayward are now dealing with the unimaginable loss of their son.

"I can't believe he went in such a horrible way ... the car exploded and it burned," said an emotional Joanne.

"We knew he was gonna go out shopping, Christmas shopping, but didn't realize he was gonna leave at 5:30 in the morning," Damon said.

"The last image I saw of him was like a shadow and then he left and then just minutes later, right by the house, he perished," Joanne said as she gripped a religious visor clip that was in his car.

"This is the only thing that came out and it's not even burnt. There's no remnants of burn marks or anything. It's like in perfect condition, unlike what my son was left in," Joanne said while trying to hold back tears.

While there's a ton of grief, there's also anger for the other driver who was arrested that morning.

"He was under the influence of drugs and alcohol. He's been arrested several times in other counties," Joanne said.

Records show the suspect has seven previous arrests.

"There's no reason why someone who cannot contribute to society and has a rap sheet that long has the freedom to be free and cause more havoc and grief for other people," Damon said.

In the meantime, the family tries to hold onto their memories of Garrett, who was a first-year student at Cal State Channel Islands.

"He was in marching band for two years in high school, he was in jazz for four. He loved music," Joanne said.

His impact is obvious by all the love shown on a GoFundMe account made for his family.

"It just shows us how much he was loved and we really, really appreciate it," Joanne said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
whittierlos angeles countyhit and runduiteen killeddui crash
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Arrest in fatal shooting of Jacqueline Avant in Beverly Hills
2020 brought sharp increase in deadly crashes
LeBron James clears NBA's COVID protocols
Eddie Mekka, 'Laverne & Shirley' actor, dies at 69 in Newhall
SoCal homeowner told to take down Christmas display or face fines
US will resume policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico
Biden launching winter COVID booster, testing campaign
Show More
How Tom Brady landed on call with Michigan high school basketball team
Electrical vault explosion shatters windows at NoHo apartment building
Prosecute shoplifters under existing California laws, Newsom says
Ex-child actor in 'Beasts of the Southern Wild' shot, killed at 22
Long Beach police chief enters race to become next LA County sheriff
More TOP STORIES News