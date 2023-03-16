6-year-old recognized as hero after calling 911 when his mom had a medical emergency

A 6-year-old has been recognized as hero after calling 911 when his mom had a medical emergency.

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- A 6-year-old is being celebrated as a hero after he called 911 when his mother was having a medical emergency in January.

During Tuesday's Whittier City Council meeting, leaders recognized Fabian Gomez for saving his mother's life.

Gomez stayed on the line with the 911 dispatcher while paramedics raced to the scene.

"The dispatchers were there. They took care of mommy for a little bit," said Gomez. "And they gave me a sticker and I stayed at my neighbor's house."

Gomez learned how to call 911 by role playing with his mom. He says he wants other parents to do the same.